Will the War of Tomorrow continue?

Since it debuted on Amazon Prime Video, Tomorrow’s War it hasn’t been doing well among critics, but it has reached the mark of 81% approval in the audience average on Rotten Tomatoes: yet another case where we had fun, even though the cinematic gambiars that annoy critics are pervasive throughout the film. Good or bad, we want more of this apocalyptic story, with aliens, time travel and Chris Pratt. But… Tomorrow’s War will there be a sequel?

The title’s success could yield a sequel, and director Chris McKay (Lego Batman: The Movie) confirmed this possibility, although it has not been announced by the studio, which probably assesses the public since the title’s debut on Friday (02). In a statement released by ComicBook, the filmmaker cited several elements that could yield a new film:

“We had a really fun design process. We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or developed, and how maybe they were being used. I think a sequel could go into a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the Whiteclaws in their world and where they came from, what their purpose was, and all that sort of thing. which can be a lot of fun. And with this cast as well… we’re just getting started.”

Tomorrow’s War uses the same mystery strategy seen in several other alien and monster movies, which consists of showing a creature that has already been completely thought out, but whose nature will only be known if a sequence with additional information is produced. These revelations can also be explored in prequels that tell the origins and trajectories of the characters.

Tomorrow’s War is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.