Windows 10: a virtualized version runs up to twice as fast on Apple M1 as on the Surface Pro X

The first ARM processors designed by Apple for its own computers never cease to surprise. Latest feat of arms to date: managing to run an emulated version of Windows 10 ARM up to twice as fast as a platform on which the OS is installed natively.

Efficient, this Apple M1. The Cupertino ARM processor has once again demonstrated its skills. And not in macOS, but in Windows 10. Testers had fun virtualizing a version of Windows 10 ARM on one of the last computers released by Cupertino and pitted it against Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. Advantage: Apple. M1 manages to run test applications up to twice as fast that the Qualcomm processor, however tailor-made for this use, hidden in the bowels of the Pro X. And, the worst of it is that it does not have to manage – in addition to the tests – a virtualization tool to run the bone.

As the capture above shows, in Geekbench, the M1 chip is essential both in single and multi-core calculation. And quite clearly. It’s impressive.

Qualcomm – the father of the SQ2 processor housed in the Surface Pro X 2 and based on an 8cx – has already claimed that the next generation of processors of this type will be real performance monsters and that every year it will be able to do better.

For now, natively installing Windows 10 ARM on a Mac Arm is not possible. But, in light of the few tests carried out here and there on the Web, perhaps Redmond will speed up the support of its OS by Macs.

A compatible version is normally planned for sometime next year. It would be funny if it were Apple that – unwittingly – produced the best ambassadors for Windows 10 ARM, right?

Source: WindowsLatest

