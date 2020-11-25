Windows 10 could win Android apps and more news in 2021

Microsoft plans to make significant changes to Windows 10 in 2021. In addition to launching the long-awaited Windows 10X, the company should allow the use of Android applications on its operating system and announce a tool that stores programs in the cloud.

O Windows Central, who had access to the information, says that Android applications should be available for download from the Microsoft Store. In your Twitter profile, Zac Bowden, of Windows Central, indicated that the apps would run directly on the PC, without the need for a smartphone.

Today, Windows 10 is able to run Android apps through the Your Phone tool, but it requires a connection to your phone. To make matters worse, the function is restricted to Samsung smartphones, such as Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra.

There is still no exact prediction of when the change would take place, but the expectation is that it will be realized in 2021. Microsoft continues with the planning of two major updates. Next year, the second semester update is the one that would have the biggest changes, including new features and changes to the interface.

Windows 10X

Windows 10X, a variant of Microsoft’s operating system with a modern interface, is closer to becoming a reality. According to the Windows Central, the first notebooks with the version will start to be manufactured in December and should be available to users in the first half of 2021.

Microsoft treats Windows 10X as a strong competitor for Chrome OS, as it will also offer a lightweight solution, but will have programs compatible with the standard version of Windows 10. The new platform will not support win32 programs, but this should be resolved. with the so-called Cloud PC.

Windows 10 Cloud PC

The Cloud PC will be a tool that allows you to access programs that are stored in the cloud. With that, users could access their list of apps through any Windows 10 device. The solution would be an alternative for PCs that have little storage space.

In addition to accessing win32 programs, which will not be supported on Windows 10X, the Cloud PC must be synchronized with Microsoft 365, which includes programs such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. And even if they’re in the cloud, apps will appear on the Start menu next to those stored on the device.