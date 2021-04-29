Windows 10 is on 1.3 billion PCs in the world

The rise in the personal computer market, caused by the mass adoption of the home office due to the pandemic, has also brought good winds for Microsoft. In a financial report on the first quarter of this year, the company celebrated the mark of 1.3 billion global users of Windows 10, with the operating system once again breaking its historical record.

According to the figures released, 300 million people started using the operating system between April 2020 and March 2021, a number leveraged by the purchase of notebooks and desktops for the home office. While work computers stayed in offices, both companies and users saw the need to improve their home devices, with computers taking precedence over tablets and smartphones, which had been moving the technology market in the pre-pandemic period.

Despite the numbers related to Windows 10, the company cited cloud platforms, such as Office 365 and Azure, as drivers of the results, since most operating system licenses are not sold directly, and accompany the computers themselves. In the period, the platform had a 10% growth in revenue.

Another star of the results, as has been happening in the last quarters, was the Xbox segment, which had a 34% increase in total sales of content, devices and services. It is worth remembering that the first quarter of 2021 still suffers a great impact from the launch of the new generation of video games, in November last year, but also from the manufacturing difficulties that led to a depletion of units, mainly the Xbox Series X throughout the world.

Even so, the numbers more than pleased the executives, with the sector showing a 50% growth compared to the same period last year. Hardware sales have more than tripled, with Microsoft citing a demand that has outstripped supply many times over, while engagement and monetization on the company’s platforms have broken records. Specific console sales figures, however, have not been released.

Only positive

The cloud solutions segment alone generated revenues of US $ 17.7 billion, an increase of 33% over the first quarter of 2020, while the Productivity and Business segment, where the application suite is located, registered US $ 13 , 6 billion and 12% growth. Again, both results were largely motivated by the adoption of the home office.

Good performances also in the sale of Surface line products, which grew 12%, while LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 25% and the Dynamics family of cloud computing products and services gained 26% in revenue. Other results include positive balances in fields such as research and advertising (up 17%) and Intelligent Cloud, which gained 23%.

In general, the figures presented put the company on a good path to greatly exceed analysts’ expectations at the end of the current fiscal year, which for Microsoft ends in June. In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded revenues of US $ 41.7 billion and profits of US $ 15.5 billion, 44% above what was computed in the same period last year.

Microsoft does not expect bullish movements to be reduced in the near future, seeing a digital adoption of online tools and a transformation of work and leisure dynamics that, still under the pandemic, should continue to accelerate results. For Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, the data presented is just the beginning, with the company’s investments in cloud computing and accessible solutions serving to ensure that this is not just a wave and that the good results remain even with the end of social isolation. .