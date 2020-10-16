Home Technology Tech news Windows 10 | October update makes driver verification more rigid
Windows 10 | October update makes driver verification more rigid

By kenyan

Microsoft continues with the updates in Windows 10 and, with each new patch that arrives, important changes have occurred in the functioning of the operating system. This time, in the October package, the company launched an amendment that makes the verification of driver software even more rigid. In practice, this is intended to prevent malware from exploiting these drivers and compromising the PC’s functioning.

As part of these new security improvements, Microsoft says Windows 10 will block users from applying OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) or manufacturer drivers if Windows cannot verify the software publisher.

While the new driver verification model is important for security, this change can lead to driver errors in Windows 10 if Microsoft is unable to track these drivers. The company, for its part, is aware of two error messages that users of all supported versions of Windows 10 can see when the scan fails.

The messages that may appear are:

  • “Windows cannot verify the publisher of this driver software”
  • “No signature was present on the subject”

Both error messages indicate that Windows found an incorrectly formatted catalog file in the driver validation and the installation of the drivers will fail. If you receive the above two errors when installing drivers from your OEM or driver vendor website, Microsoft says that you need to contact the manufacturer and ask them to load the driver with the appropriate fixes. It is a bit annoying, it is true, but of fundamental importance for the safe functioning of your computer.

Microsoft remembers, however, that only old drivers can suffer some problem with this update, since partner companies like AMD, Intel, Nvidia, among others are already with their drivers properly updated and aligned with the new guidelines of the Redmond giant.

Source: Windows Latest

