Windows 10 should get more animations with new design

The upgrade of Windows 10 for the second half of this year promises a lot of visual changes. It is already known that the Start Menu must be redesigned, in addition to the news tabs. Now, a new build also reveals that the operating system should gain some different animations.

The change is in the movements of the screen when you open a program or even look for something in the Start Menu. In case you have not noticed, there is a sliding movement (in the default configuration) in most programs.

In the build feedback hub, Microsoft asks users to tell which parts of Windows 10 they would most like to see animations of this type. In addition, they reported that there is a change for when programs are opened. Unlike leaving the taskbar, it appears in the middle of the screen, as in the example below.

It is worth remembering that the animations are still undergoing testing and that this may not even reach the end user. Although such movements make the operating system more elegant and even comfortable to use, it can impact devices with less powerful hardware. Thus, some users remove even the most basic animations to relieve processors and RAM on older PCs.

The update called 21H2 should only be launched in the second half of this year and brings a new format based on the so-called Fluent Design. One of the changes will happen in the news tab, with photos and titles in a kind of gradient, including more colors. The change should also happen on the Edge home page.