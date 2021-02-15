Home Technology Tech news Windows 10 will soon integrate a new battery management tool
Windows 10 will soon integrate a new battery management tool

By kenyan

The parameters dedicated to the recharging and the autonomy of PCs should evolve in Windows 10. A hidden function, discovered in the last build insider, unveils a new utility of management of the autonomy of the battery.

Windows 10 should soon deploy a new settings page dedicated to battery management and laptop PC autonomy. In any case, this seems to have been discovered by a developer who installed the latest version of Windows 10 Insider build 21313, available within the developer channel. After going through the update, he came across a hidden feature that he was able to activate. Once in place, the option allowed him to access a new battery management utility including a new section in which we find a graph of the evolution of the autonomy of the computer.

This new utility allows to see a graph of charge / discharge of the battery as well as a report on its use during the last seven days. According to Albacore, at the origin of this discovery, Microsoft plans to merge the Power and Battery page of Windows 10 settings.

Source: BleepingComputer

