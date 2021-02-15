Windows 10 will soon integrate a new battery management tool

The parameters dedicated to the recharging and the autonomy of PCs should evolve in Windows 10. A hidden function, discovered in the last build insider, unveils a new utility of management of the autonomy of the battery.

Windows 10 should soon deploy a new settings page dedicated to battery management and laptop PC autonomy. In any case, this seems to have been discovered by a developer who installed the latest version of Windows 10 Insider build 21313, available within the developer channel. After going through the update, he came across a hidden feature that he was able to activate. Once in place, the option allowed him to access a new battery management utility including a new section in which we find a graph of the evolution of the autonomy of the computer.

The new battery Settings page can finally be enabled in build 21313, it received a little bit of polish since the first time I showed it You can enable it using ID 27296756 @NTDEV_ for letting me quickly test this, don’t have a device with a battery handy at the moment pic.twitter.com/iSRKO8CSYu – Yellowfin (@thebookisclosed) February 12, 2021

This new utility allows to see a graph of charge / discharge of the battery as well as a report on its use during the last seven days. According to Albacore, at the origin of this discovery, Microsoft plans to merge the Power and Battery page of Windows 10 settings.

Source: BleepingComputer