Windows 10X will also have smart standby on PCs

Microsoft announced some details of the future Windows 10X focusing on the possibility of keeping the PC on standby, but still receiving data for some applications chosen by the system. The idea makes the computer closer to what is currently being done in the world of smartphones and tablets.

Nowadays there are basically two ways to turn off a computer for most users: turn off the computer completely, or put the PC into sleep mode, also called standby. The second example makes the task of turning on again faster, keeping only some parts of the software active, such as the keyboard, mouse and network controllers – used to wake the device completely.

That should change in Windows 10X, a future version of Microsoft’s operating system that can be targeted at simpler computers, as well as different devices like dual-screen tablets. The person responsible for the novelty is called Modern Standby, or Modern Rest in free translation.

The information appeared in a Microsoft support document, describing Modern Standby as a form of low power consumption, while some important software may work with some limitation. Everything happens while the screen is off, of course.

In other words, this mode allows the email client to download new messages while the PC is on standby, or an update from Windows Update is downloaded and ready for installation the moment the user returns to use the computer.

This type of standby is common in other areas, such as smartphones and tablets. In these devices, some parts of the operating system continue to function even with the screen off, allowing the receipt of files, notifications and messages while the power consumption is considerably reduced.

Another type of product that takes advantage of this smart standby is the desktop console, be it a PlayStation 4, 5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, Series S and X. In them it is possible to activate a sleep mode that has indicator light on the housing of the device, allowing recharging of controls or gadgets plugged into the USB port, as well as game or system updates that can be downloaded even when the TV is off.

Modern Standby is nothing new in Windows 10X

Modern Standby looks like a completely new tool for Windows 10 users, but in fact it was born in version 8.1 of the Microsoft operating system, under the name Connected Standby.

In Windows 10 the function is already installed by default, but it needs a little help from the hardware to work properly – since on PCs the microphone can stay on, accepting voice commands. The feature makes sense on portable computers, especially the thinner ones and those that have some connection to 4G or 5G mobile networks.

If you were curious and want to know if your PC can use Modern Standby, just open the command prompt by typing “cmd” in the universal search bar in Windows 10 (just press the Windows key on your keyboard) and then type “powercfg / a ”, without the quotes.

Modern Standby is listed in “S0” and just below it Windows 10 says whether or not the PC is compatible with the feature.

With information: Windows Latest and Microsoft.