Windows 11 can rely on native Android emulator

Unwittingly, a Microsoft software design engineer may have revealed that the company is developing an Android emulator for the new version of Windows. Hideyuki Nagase posted an update on GitHub in which he mentions work to make an Android emulator work on the Linux subsystem for Windows 11.

There were already rumors that Microsoft would allow developers to package Android apps as MSIX files to distribute through the Microsoft Store. Now, with this possible new feature, it is clear that the apps would run on the Android emulator that would come bundled with the new system.

For now, there is no information on how the emulator will work and it will offer access to the official Google store, the Play Store, which would bring a plethora of apps into Windows. Possibly, Microsoft would be resistant to this, as it could open many holes in their system, which is already known to have vulnerabilities.

For now, nothing official has been revealed and there will only be more information when Windows 11 is presented to the public. An event has been scheduled by Microsoft for June 24th, when all doubts must be resolved.