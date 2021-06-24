Windows 11 Microsoft Store has a fresh look and Android apps

Microsoft finally introduced Windows 11 this Thursday (24) and, with it, its new shot to the Microsoft Store. The store has a new look, separate categories in vertical tabs positioned on the left, packed with new apps (including options built for Android) and a new distribution strategy that tends to be very friendly to developers of all sizes.

In the company’s next operating system, the store won’t just be a place to get native Windows apps. The Redmond Giant will try, in different ways, to lure the user to the distribution center to download applications and hire services, something similar to Google’s strategy on Android with the Play Store.

The community rating system remains and it will play a key role in app ranking, something indispensable for such a large store. New apps for content consumption by streaming, such as Disney+ , should arrive at the Microsoft Store for quick download, as is already happening with options such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

A home for all apps

More complex software, whether focused on productivity, programming, creation or communication, will also be distributed by Microsoft. The company announced that important programs such as Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, Adobe Creative Cloud, Zoom and Canva will be downloadable without difficulty. And considering they were already available, Spotify, WhatsApp, Twitter and Netflix are still on the platform.

An important new feature is the Amazon Appstore, a “store within a store” but focused entirely on distributing apps originally designed for Android. TikTok was one of those confirmed for integration, but even games intended for the mobile system should be distributed on Windows in a simpler way, without the need for any emulator.

It is unclear, however, how this adaptation would behave on the desktop without a touchscreen. For now, only compatibility has been guaranteed, but little is known about how gestures, controls and other features will be adapted to mouse and keyboard.

no commission

To attract more developers, Microsoft needed to radicalize its application distribution strategy. Unlike what Google and Apple do, the company will only collect part of the earnings from developers who resort to the house payment system — but will not prohibit them from creating their own solutions.

The company commented that developers can ship their apps with their own payment processing mechanisms and, if that’s the case, it won’t charge any commission to maintain the distribution of the program in the Microsoft Store. As such, they would not need to develop less convenient alternatives, such as browser redirection, to charge for purchases or subscriptions.