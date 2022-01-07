Windows 11 should be faster on weaker PCs

Microsoft is preparing an enhancement for Windows 11 that can make it lighter on weak computers. Build 22526, which began shipping on Thursday (7), implements an improvement to the File Explorer search tool, making it possible to find important folders more quickly.

“We are experimenting with indexing more file locations so that searching for important files in Explorer is faster,” describes Microsoft briefly. While not a direct enhancement to the system, faster document search can give the OS a sense of speed, especially on weaker machines.

In practice, frequently searched files and folders should appear in the results list faster, which makes the tool even more useful for everyday use. It’s hard to measure the improvement in agility, but it will certainly prevent File Explorer from starting scans that take a long time to complete or generate. crashes frequent.

Still exclusive to testers

The update is distributed exclusively to members of the Windows Insiders program with builds of Channel Dev. Other new additions to the pack include a change to the Alt + Tab interface and improvements in support for AirPods in Windows 11.

If you’re a tester and want to see the difference in the search engine right away, keep an eye out for updates detected by Windows Update. If it hasn’t arrived on your computer yet, just wait until the package is released.