Windows 11 will get faster in 2022, promises Microsoft

Windows 11 arrived with revolutionary trappings, but presented performance issues and other flaws that disappointed many users. Microsoft is now working to fix most of the documented flaws, as well as trying to get its operating system to run less slowly on computers by 2022.

During a question-and-answer session on Reddit with the Windows developer team, one user commented on UI slowness and other issues related to File Explorer. According to professionals, the company’s focus for 2022 is to optimize performance to avoid crashes and leave the system flawless for those who trusted and decided to abandon the stable Windows 10.

It is quite common for the system to have minor crashes when performing routine tasks such as opening a file folder, switching between browser tabs or running different programs. There are also reports of problems with the actions menu activated with the right mouse button, which does not present all the options that it should and still has some flaws.

Windows 11 exclusive UI team

According to the software giant, in this second aspect, these interactions are the result of performance “dictated by WinUI”, which is not necessarily linked to the performance of the system itself, but that this feedback would be important for the improvement of the “product as a whole” . These reported failures would be relayed to a newly created dedicated company team to address these interface aspects more generally.

Recently, the company brought new apps to the system, such as Windows Media Player, and abandoned the black color to return to the original coloring of the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” error. Just over a week ago, an unofficial fix was released for a serious flaw that allowed attackers to gain privileges under certain conditions.

Those who face difficulties with the system can still try to go back to the previous version or wait for updates from the company that can solve the main occurrences. The fact is that Windows 11 has yet to face a few more months of glitches, bugs and difficulties before Microsoft’s software engineers can definitively address all the flaws.