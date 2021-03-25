Windows File Explorer will finally have new and more modern icons

Microsoft prepares unpublished icons for the Windows 10 File Explorer. In a trial version, the company replaced the known figures of the system with a totally new standard, giving a new look to the Recycle Bin, folders and other famous elements.

According to the company, the icons that accompanied the Build 21343 update of the test version of the Insider Preview program were developed to standardize the File Explorer to the other products of the brand and, in addition, to improve the distinction between each symbol in order to improve navigation.

Along with the new tags, the File Explorer also underwent a slight rework. In this case, the change appears to be an enhancement for general use in navigation on touch screens. However, there will still be another version of the software for those who prefer the old version.

In most of the examples, the icons abandoned that more sober identification, hidden by folders that symbolized the OS directories (something loaded since Windows Vista) by color versions, with more striking changes between them.

In a bold way, the giant joked that it also changed the Trash icon. The brand probably highlighted this change due to severe community criticism about previous changes, such as the strange version for Windows 10 that referred to rudimentary drawings made in Paint itself. This time, on the other hand, the icon remains familiar, although it looks closer to the Microsoft application ecosystem.

This change may be part of the “visual rejuvenation of Windows” anticipated by the rumors and evidence of the “Sun Valley” project. Microsoft is expected to officially present its next steps on Windows 10 in a few months.

As it is a test version, it is worth remembering that there is no forecast for the launch of this redesign in the system’s stable distribution. For now, visual changes are still few, but they suggest that Microsoft intends to standardize the software present in its ecosystem, therefore, more changes should happen during the updates.