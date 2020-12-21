Windows Hello reaches almost 85% of users on Windows 10

Microsoft released a report at the end of last week showing the number of Windows 10 users with a Windows Hello authentication system. The text points out that 84.7% of those in this version of the operating system use the tool on their devices.

Windows Hello is not that new, it was announced in 2015 and the tool’s goal has always been marked with the end of complicated passwords. Currently it uses some forms of authentication such as iris reader, facial recognition or fingerprints, even going to external devices such as FIDO2 keys, or a simple PIN code. Anything other than a long password, usually the same as for some other service.

In November last year, Microsoft pointed to the presence of more than 100 million users with Windows 10 and some form of login without a password, provided it is using Windows Hello. The number takes into account people logged into personal accounts on the same home PC, in addition to corporate Azure customers.

Windows 10 committed to popularizing Windows Hello

In May of this year the number was already over 150 million and the software giant projected that, in 2021, all users of its operating system will have the feature enabled. Some details help a lot in this task, such as Microsoft’s own insistence on using a PIN or some authentication by Windows Hello during the installation of Windows 10.

The result of this effort is very positive for the security of Windows 10 users, with 84.7% of them all using the login tool when they turn on their computer or tablet. Compared to the previous year, which registered 69.4%, the increase is over 22%. Windows Hello can be used to login to the device used, in addition to accessing account information on the web.

With information: Microsoft.