Windows XP source code leaked to the public on Microsoft’s own website

By kenyan

On the 25th of September, a bombshell reverberated on the web: someone had managed to leak the source code for Windows XP (and Server 2003 too, incidentally) on the web. This means that all the intellectual property present in the construction of the classic version of the operating system was available to anyone who wanted to study it or even modify it, creating their own editions of the iconic program.

Obviously, the fact that the source code was public also meant that any criminal could create custom malware for the system – which is worrying since, even though Microsoft has no longer officially supported XP for years, several individuals and companies still use it around the world. Because of this, it is obvious that the Redmond Giant would run to avoid the proliferation of material on the web … Or not.

In fact, the compressed file on the MEGA platform was taken down quickly; as for torrents, Microsoft even tried to send removal requests to some hosting sites, but it was no match for indexing services like The Pirate Bay. The most shameful thing, however, was the fact that the company ended up allowing the such code stayed for days on a website that belongs to itself.

Ironic description of the leak seen on GitHub itself (Image: Screen Capture / Canaltech)

We are talking about GitHub, a platform for sharing programming that is widely used by developers to work on collaborative projects. It has been with Microsoft since 2018, and someone decided it would be quite ironic to put the source code there. To everyone’s surprise, the brand only requested the removal of the content 10 days after it was inserted.

The funny thing is that the removal request is public and was made manually by someone working in Microsoft’s “Security Incident Response” section – which shows that, although the company owns GitHub, it simply couldn’t request that the content be deleted immediately. Curious, and at the same time, somewhat funny.

Source: TorrentFreak

