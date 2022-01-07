With an eye on Tesla, GM promises an autonomous vehicle for the mid-decade

General Motors is becoming one of the highlights of CES 2022. During the panel in which she unveiled the Silverado electric to the world, GM CEO Mary Barra revealed that the automaker wants to start selling 100% autonomous vehicles to the average consumer in a near future.

“GM and its subsidiary Cruise are pursuing a comprehensive path to autonomous mobility, with the goal of delivering General Motors’ first personal autonomous vehicle as early as the middle of this decade,” he said.

Deborah Wahl, GM’s global marketing director, added that the idea is to expand the range that automakers specializing in this technology, such as Tesla, currently offer. In other words: do not leave the autonomous car market practically restricted to robot taxis or companies.

“GM and Cruise’s ongoing work together will create economies of scale that will reduce costs and improve the quality of Cruise’s sharing and delivery networks, while autonomous vehicles will positively impact a wider audience. Purpose-driven technology will change the world.”

GM classic will have standalone version

Putting 100% autonomous technology in a car may not be enough for GM to become a reference (as it already revealed to have in mind) and go head-to-head with Tesla. Aware of this, the brand announced that it plans to put one of the trendiest models in its lineup in tests with the technology: the Cadillac.

In a statement after the panel at CES 2022, GM revealed that an expansion of the classic vehicle lineup is under development, with autonomous vehicles called InnerSpace and OpenSpace, both with concepts based on the PersonalSpace vertical take-off and landing vehicle and the personal autonomous vehicle SocialSpace.

“The four illustrate a future potential for luxury multimodal travel when GM’s Ultium EV platform and Ultifi software are combined with autonomous driving technology,” explained the manufacturer.

“We are witnessing what is possible when innovators and problem solvers embrace the opportunity to change the world, knowing they have the tools and technology to do just that,” explained Wahl, director of marketing.

“With that ability comes the responsibility to use it. GM’s Ultium platform means we no longer need to imagine a zero-emissions future; we can start building it”, he concluded.