With BOTW air, Sonic Frontiers arrives at the end of 2022

SEGA made official, during The Game Awards ceremony this Thursday (9), Sonic Frontiers, new 3D game of the blue mascot. The adventure will be released in December 2022 and received an official title after it was revealed during the broadcast that celebrated the character’s 30th birthday in May.

The game even got a trailer with gameplay footage. The video shows Sonic in a kind of open map, which vaguely resembles the free exploration of games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Check out:

Sonic Frontiers is in development by Sonic Team and will be released for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.

