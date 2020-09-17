With Oculus Quest 2, Facebook wants you to work in VR offices

Facebook recently announced Oculus Quest 2, the second version of its mixed reality glasses – the device is much lighter than the previous one and offers 2K resolution for each eye. Although the gadget may seem very interesting for watching movies and playing games, the social network proposes a very curious use for the invention: working in a fully digital environment and in augmented reality.

The idea behind Infinite Office is simple: you wear the product and start to see a series of virtual screens that can be ordered and resized according to the need. The entire operation is done through gestures in the air, but it would also be possible to use a special keyboard (made in partnership with Logitech) to type and chat in chats.

We will not judge you if you have felt déjà-vu on here. The idea, besides being allusive to the science fiction film system Minority Report, also quite reminiscent of the initial concepts of Microsoft Hololens – which, unfortunately, ended up falling by the wayside. However, with professionals being forced to work remotely (with little physical space available to install multiple physical screens), Facebook hopes that the idea will gain a little more traction. Of course, the resolution of certain obstacles for the project to work correctly remains a mystery. Quest 2’s low autonomy (about two and a half hours) is one of those obstacles. Either way, Facebook plans to make an Infinite Office beta available later this year. Source: Oculus