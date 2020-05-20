Home Technology news With Shops, Facebook wants to make a name for itself in online...
With Shops, Facebook wants to make a name for itself in online commerce

Simple and free, the Facebook Shops feature will allow small merchants to launch their online business on Facebook and Instagram.

Helping small businesses suffering from the health crisis is the official goal put forward by Facebook to launch its new Facebook Shops feature in the United States.  But above all, it will allow it to establish itself in the e-commerce market.

Facebook Shops is a free tool to easily create an online store and present a selection of products from its Facebook or Instagram account. The presentation is customizable. With an integrated payment function as a bonus. However, it is possible to refer to your own site for transactions.

Customer service is provided via Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram Direct. In the longer term, Facebook wants users to be able to shop directly from these emails, but also from videos. Finally, Facebook launches Instagram Shop to bring together all the products available for sale on the app, with collections and selections of brands and creators.

For those who don’t feel able to create their own store, Facebook Shops partners can do this like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics.

Facebook did not specify when Facebook Shops would be available elsewhere in the world… particularly in France.

Source: Facebook

