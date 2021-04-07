With the digital yuan, China becomes the first power to have a virtual currency

The People’s Republic of China has just entered history: it is the first world power to adopt, in a structured and official way, a centralized fully digital currency. The country had been rehearsing the project since 2014 (which even generated several scams and malicious rumors over the past few years), but it was only at the end of 2020 that the tests were finalized with selected services. Now, everything indicates that the digital yuan is ready to start “circulating” – if such a word can be used in this case.

Named internally as Electronic Payment in Digital Currency (Digital Currency Electronic Payment or DCEP), the digital yuan in no way resembles bitcoin or other crypto that depend on a decentralized blockchain network. It will be issued, controlled and supervised by the People’s Bank of China (BPC), the country’s top financial entity. Furthermore, although a minimum level of anonymity is promised in transactions, adopting full anonymity would be “out of the question”.

After all, we are talking about China, a region with a strong history of domestic surveillance and little concern for the privacy of its citizens. The country is already quite independent of banknotes and physical currencies – the use of credit cards and financial applications (over there, it is possible to transfer values ​​through the WeChat messenger) has already digitized a good part of the transactions. However, everything indicates that the Chinese government wants to remove the population from decentralized cryptocurrencies once and for all.

While complete anonymization would be out of the country’s plans (to avoid problems with tax evasion and money laundering), China promises a certain level of privacy for transactions below a certain currency range. To move your first digital yuan, all you need to do is have an active cell phone line (and, for that, you need to provide a photo ID for the operator); higher movements should demand more personal data.

With analysts predicting that the yuan will soon become the third largest monetary reserve on the planet (behind only the dollar and the euro), another BPC plan is to make the yuan digital global. To this end, government entities would already be in discussions with banking institutions in Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, so that tests can also be carried out in these regions.