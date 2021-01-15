With Windows 10X, Microsoft wants to simplify its operating system

Now intended for computers with a single screen, Windows 10X is gradually approaching the final version. New leaks reveal its interface very inspired by Chrome OS and Android.

With Windows 10X, Microsoft wants to offer a modern alternative to its main operating system. Initially introduced alongside the Surface Neo, a dual-screen tablet, Microsoft’s new OS is expected to debut on PCs with a single screen first. The new direction chosen by the Redmond company would consist in creating a simplified operating system designed for the web, like Chrome OS, to compete with Chromebooks.

Thanks to a video leak posted by Windows Central –a version of the OS is circulating on the web – we now know what the final version of Windows 10X will look like. As you will see, Microsoft has taken the word simplification seriously.

The Start menu becomes launcher

Now located in the middle of the taskbar, the button Start will open a much larger launcher in Windows 10X. In the latter, we will find a search bar, quick access to its applications and the list of recently opened documents. On this aspect, Windows 10X seems closer to Android / Chrome OS than to Windows 10.

On Windows 10X, the system animations have been adapted for tactile use. Everything seems fluid and designed so that the user, even a novice, can intuitively guess how to stack multiple windows.

By clicking on the time in the task bar, a new Action Center very inspired by iOS or Android is also making its appearance. Minimalism is in the spotlight.

Microsoft is rumored to be officially launching Windows 10X soon. Initially, this OS would be intended for low-power machines and would not run classic Windows applications. Microsoft nevertheless intends to make them compatible later.

Source: Windows Central