Without releasing images, China launches reusable spacecraft in "secret" experiment

This Friday (4), China launched a kind of reusable experimental spacecraft. The vehicle was being prepared on the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Cente and was taken into orbit by the Long March 2F propulsion rocket. To date, no images have been released of either the ship or the launch.

State media Xinhua announced the success of the mission three hours after the launch window opened. This ship is now in orbit and will continue testing for some time. According to information from Xinhua, the spacecraft will return to the reserved landing site in China after the end of this period. For the tests, reusable technologies will be used that will provide technological support for the peaceful use of space.

Long March 2F launch in 2016 (Image: Xinhua)

The Long March 2F launch tower has recently undergone some modifications. So, it would be possible that the changes were made for the launch to occur with payloads greater than a standard Long March 2F mission – but, for that, it would be necessary to prepare a space vehicle with wings.

For Andrew Jones, a reporter specializing in the Chinese space program, the launch may have come as a surprise to people, but it makes sense if we consider the nation’s space goals. “China has a strong interest in space planes; they already said they would do that, and they seem to be following what was said, ”he explains to The Verge.

It turns out that in 2017, China declared that it intended to test a reusable aircraft in 2020. The design of this vehicle was added in a document by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC), the main space contractor in the country, which mapped space transport. This document also included the objective of developing a space plane for single-stage orbit, in addition to completely reusable vehicles. Finally, there was a goal to launch a vehicle powered by nuclear energy in 2045.

The Air Force is already tracking the launch objects, and tracking satellites are being used to try to figure out the exact moment of the rocket launch. So, it remains to wait for the landing of this possible space plane and what will happen next.

Source: SpaceNews, The Verge

