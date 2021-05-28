Without surgery: new microscopic technique can observe brain activity

Scientists at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, have just released the discovery of a new microscopic technique that was able to examine the brain of a living rat four times more deeply, without requiring any surgical intervention.

In current tests, microscopes have the passage of light blocked by the skull. Therefore, it is necessary to remove part of the scalp and pierce the skull until the brain appears, so that you can analyze it more closely. But with the new technique, it was possible to obtain a dynamic and detailed map of the vasculature of the brain.

Daniel Razansky, biomedical engineer and leader of the study, says that this visualization is crucial to understand the complex biology of living organisms and the progression of diseases. The scientist and his team did the experiment by injecting fluorescent microdroplets into the rats, which traveled throughout the animals’ circulatory system. Then, a specific wavelength was used that penetrates the bone and illuminates them.

This concept, according to the researchers, is similar to a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan, as it allows doctors to observe the active regions within the brain. This, however, was the first time that scientists were able to visualize using fluorescent microscopy.

Now, researchers are working to improve this process and get images in better resolutions and in 3D, making the diagnostic tool very useful in the future through the analysis of neural activity, microcirculation, neurodegeneration and neurovascular coupling.

The complete study is available on this link.