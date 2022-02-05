Wolverine gives tips on who is the greatest love of his life in new HQ

The X-Men comics, in addition to depicting the fight for mutant rights, have also always detailed the love lives of members of the team, with one of the most famous love triangles in the comics appearing in its pages: Wolverine, Cyclops and Jean Grey.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

For Logan, the Wolverine, in particular, the famous triangle ends up being just another one of his many love adventures, with the mutant being known in the Marvel Universe as someone who had many relationships, but whose true feelings were never made explicit.

But this fact changes in X Lives of Wolverine #1which chronicles Jean Gray and Professor Xavier using their psychic powers to make Logan’s mind travel back in time — an old concept from the X-Men comics, especially demonstrated in the saga. Days of a Future Past.

In the magazine’s narration, knowing the adventure he is embarking on, Logan ponders his life, and just before his mind is used by telepathic mutants in time travel, he thinks of Jean – which leads Wolverine to say that “maybe no one has ever love as much as she does.”

Considering Logan’s fame as someone extremely violent and closed off about his emotions, seeing the hero in a fragile moment, when he is about to embark on a potentially fatal mission, thinking about Jean with such affection builds a different scenario for the mutant.

The issue doesn’t develop this topic further, but it sure in a quick passage manages to bring new information about Logan’s real feelings. And considering that since the beginning of the X-Men’s Krakoa saga he’s been living a trisal with Jean and Cyclops, maybe we’ll still see a lot more about this more “passionate” side of the Canadian mutant.