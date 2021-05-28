Woman named Siri asks MacBook for Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Siri Hafso wrote an email to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, asking for a MacBook, to make up for the years of jokes they make about her name. In the video posted on her TikTok profile, the Canadian said that all she wants for her 30th birthday is a company laptop.

In another video, in which she shows the full email sent to Cook, she details that during her childhood she did not like her name very much because it was different. Already in early adulthood, she started to like him. However, everything changed in 2011, with the arrival of the virtual assistant. Now, many people knew his name and asked “Siri? Like the iPhone?”.

She also reported being a loyal user of the company’s products, for having an iPhone 12, an iPad Air 2 and a 2009 MacBook. In the end, she even joked that the CEO should hope that no company with the name “Banana” would create an assistant named Tim.

If fashion catches on, what Amazon products can Alexas of the world ask for Jeff Bezos?