Wonder Woman 1984 may be postponed again

With the COVID-19 pandemic directly impacting the premiere calendar, there are some films that are waiting for the world and the routine of film fans to return to normal to have the expected reception. This is the case with the new 007 – No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s farewell in the role of James Bond and Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff’s solo movie much in demand by fans since SHIELD’s first appearance in the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga, in Iron man 2.

The availability of the vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is still uncertain, which is causing some studios to postpone the release of their films several times. According to deadline, Wonder Woman 1984, which was previously scheduled to hit theaters in June this year, should be rescheduled from October 2nd to November or December. That would make Dune had its premiere extended to some point in 2021 – it is worth mentioning that this schedule refers to the international calendar.

Christopher Nolan’s new feature would be another reason for yet another postponement of the superhero film. With sources claiming that New York and Los Angeles will not open theaters until early October, Tenet need to have its moment of success at the box office of these cities, and the launch of Wonder Woman 1984 that would be difficult, dividing the audience’s attention.

Recent trailers for the new Wonder Woman did not give a specific release date (Image: Playback / Warner Bros)

The latest trailers from Wonder Woman 1984 and the first of Dune, released on Wednesday (9), did not show a specific release date, which eases the studios’ decision to postpone the premiere again.

These various rescheduling of films planned for 2020 caused direct availability on streaming services, skipping the screen. It is the case of Trolls 2, SCOOBY! The film, Greyhound, Artemis Fowl: The Secret World and the most recent one that shocked several fans in the world, Mulan. Apparently, going straight to the on-demand content platforms is out of the question for the new chapter in Diana Prince’s story.

Wonder Woman 1984 brings Gal Gadot reviving the heroine, along with Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. Filmmaker Patty Jenkins takes the lead.

Source: deadline

