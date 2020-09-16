Would you use? Japan launches public bathrooms with transparent walls

Imagine walking quietly through the streets and finding a public bathroom made exclusively with transparent glass walls. So, would you face it? Rest assured: when you enter the room and close the doors, an electrochemical reaction causes the material to become opaque, preventing people from outside to accompany you with your physiological needs.

Does the idea seem too absurd to you? Well know that it comes from the only country that could have this type of idea: Japan. The experiment was commissioned by the Nippon Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to optimize public spaces. The first cabins have already been installed in Shibuya, which is considered one of the most modern neighborhoods in the country.

Image: Disclosure / Nippon Foundation

“Making the bathrooms transparent reassures people about their cleanliness, but also in terms of security because it is possible to prove that no one is hiding,” explains Kana Saji, a spokeswoman for the Nippon Foundation, in an interview with the AFP news agency. Incredibly, the public also approved of the idea and are really enjoying using the glass toilets.

Source: Exam