Home Technology news WWDC 2020: Apple announces watchOS 7 with sleep monitoring and focus on...
Technologynews

WWDC 2020: Apple announces watchOS 7 with sleep monitoring and focus on watchfaces

By kenyan

As is customary, Apple announces its top software news in the WWDC 2020. The 2020 edition, the company’s 31st world conference, is the first made entirely online and without an audience, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with what’s new with its operating system for all its devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and TV boxes, Apple has announced the new watchOS 7, the latest version of the system that will equip apple watch.

It is worth noting that the advertised functions are in line with the latest leaks, such as Face Sharing, ability to share watchfaces between users, information related to Google Maps, Chronograph Pro, an easy way and more.

There is also, according to Apple’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, automatic detection of hand washes and new types of exercises, as well as the novelties in the watch dials, which will help in the connection and activity of its users.

Apple’s first announcement for watchOS 7 was Face Sharing. Users will be able, from the launch of the feature, to share their watchfaces with other users, being able to make them directly from the watch, just by pressing the dial for a few seconds and clicking the share button.

In addition to it, Apple also announced the Chronograph Pro. The new Apple Watch watchface includes a speedometer, which calculates speed based on time spent at a preset distance.

In physical activities, the Apple Watch will finally start monitoring sleep, something already present in almost all its competitors, using the Apple Watch accelerometer, capable of recording micro-movements of the user at night, and will also receive advice on how to improve sleep quality.

Other than that, the device will use the motion, microphone and machine learning sensors to detect hand wash movements and sounds, and will count down by 20 seconds, and if the user finishes early, will receive a warning to resume washing, as well as other hand-washing warnings when they get home.

For those who like to dance, a novelty. Among the new types of training there is also dance and others such as basic training, functional strength and others, which use powerful algorithms for motion detection and heart rate. It will be possible to measure the caloric effort of the dance, and has been tested with different styles such as Bollywood, cardio-dance, hip hop and Latin.

Availability

The new watchOS 7 will be available starting this spring in the southern hemisphere (starting September 22) and will be available for Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 associated with models such as iPhone 6s with iOS 14 or later. For developers, the new OS is available starting today on Apple’s dedicated page

Related news

news

WWDC 2020: AirPods Pro will receive powerful upgrade with space sound

kenyan -
Apple took advantage of the virtual WWDC 2020 that promoted today (22) to also release great news for the AirPods, which are making the...
Read more
news

WWDC 2020: Apple announces watchOS 7 with sleep monitoring and focus on watchfaces

kenyan -
As is customary, Apple announces its top software news in the WWDC 2020. The 2020 edition, the company's 31st world conference, is the first...
Read more
news

Netflix releases new lucifer trailer and confirms new season premiere date

kenyan -
After netflix officially signed a deal for the Lucifer series to win a sixth season, the streaming service has made it official another teaser...
Read more
HealthEdwin Ginni -

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

I came, I saw, I conquered – Aden Duale’s message after...

Garissa Township Member of Parliament and immediate former Jubilee Majority Leader Aden Duale has responded after losing his seat as Jubilee party’s Majority Leader...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more
PoliticsTracy Nabwile -

Uhuru calls for parliamentary group meeting to discuss Duale’s ouster

Aden Duale's troubles are far from over. A section of Jubilee MPs is still pushing for his ouster. President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,490FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mudavadi meets female teachers to discuss teenage pregnancy

News Connie Mukenyi -
Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has, in a bid to save teenage girls from early pregnancy, met up with female teachers to...
Read more

Sirirsia MP found guilty in KSH 297 corruption case

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sirisia Member of parliament John Waluke has found himself in murky waters after Magistrate Elizabeth Juma found him guilty in a multimillion maize graft...
Read more

Video of Raila critiscizing Duale resurfaces causing a stir online

News Connie Mukenyi -
A video of former prime minister Raila Odinga criticizing Duale has found its way back to the internet as the MP lost his seat...
Read more

Co-op Bank and I&M Top performing banks in Kenya-Cytonn

Business news Stanley Kasee -
Co-operative and I&M Banks have been ranked as the top-performing banks in Kenya in 2020 in a report by Cytonn Investments. According to the report,...
Read more

Report on pregnant underage girls may be exaggerated-CS Magoha

Health Stanley Kasee -
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has expressed doubts about the recently released report claiming thousands of young girls have been impregnated since the...
Read more

I came, I saw, I conquered – Aden Duale’s message after...

News Alfred Kiura -
Garissa Township Member of Parliament and immediate former Jubilee Majority Leader Aden Duale has responded after losing his seat as Jubilee party’s Majority Leader...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke