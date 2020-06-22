WWDC 2020: Apple announces watchOS 7 with sleep monitoring and focus on watchfaces

As is customary, Apple announces its top software news in the WWDC 2020. The 2020 edition, the company’s 31st world conference, is the first made entirely online and without an audience, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with what’s new with its operating system for all its devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and TV boxes, Apple has announced the new watchOS 7, the latest version of the system that will equip apple watch.

It is worth noting that the advertised functions are in line with the latest leaks, such as Face Sharing, ability to share watchfaces between users, information related to Google Maps, Chronograph Pro, an easy way and more.

There is also, according to Apple’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, automatic detection of hand washes and new types of exercises, as well as the novelties in the watch dials, which will help in the connection and activity of its users.

Apple’s first announcement for watchOS 7 was Face Sharing. Users will be able, from the launch of the feature, to share their watchfaces with other users, being able to make them directly from the watch, just by pressing the dial for a few seconds and clicking the share button.

In addition to it, Apple also announced the Chronograph Pro. The new Apple Watch watchface includes a speedometer, which calculates speed based on time spent at a preset distance.

In physical activities, the Apple Watch will finally start monitoring sleep, something already present in almost all its competitors, using the Apple Watch accelerometer, capable of recording micro-movements of the user at night, and will also receive advice on how to improve sleep quality.

Other than that, the device will use the motion, microphone and machine learning sensors to detect hand wash movements and sounds, and will count down by 20 seconds, and if the user finishes early, will receive a warning to resume washing, as well as other hand-washing warnings when they get home.

For those who like to dance, a novelty. Among the new types of training there is also dance and others such as basic training, functional strength and others, which use powerful algorithms for motion detection and heart rate. It will be possible to measure the caloric effort of the dance, and has been tested with different styles such as Bollywood, cardio-dance, hip hop and Latin.

Availability

The new watchOS 7 will be available starting this spring in the southern hemisphere (starting September 22) and will be available for Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 associated with models such as iPhone 6s with iOS 14 or later. For developers, the new OS is available starting today on Apple’s dedicated page