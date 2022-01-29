X-Men | Hickman leaves the mutant titles, but the Krakoa phase remains firm

Marvel has been investing heavily in the X-Men in the comics in recent years. Since Jonathan Hickman took charge of the mutant universe in 2019, a new era for heroes has begun, and the publisher seems pretty pleased with the results.

Now in 2022, the situation will change with Hickman leaving the corner of Marvel’s X-Men, but not in the way most comic book enthusiasts are used to.

Usually, when a writer leaves a title, very big changes to the series’ status quo become a thing of the past. The chronology continues to exist, but especially in recent years, publishers such as Marvel and DC usually give each author the freedom to make their own approach to that universe.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

But in the case of the X-Men, with the conclusion of Hell and Hickman’s goodbye to the title, the great epic of mutants on Krakoa will continue, with new writers but still following 100% of what was established during the last years of the comic book.

Along with that, Marvel is aggressively marketing the new phase of the X-Men universe. This is apparent from the new version of Wolverine’s origin, preparing big news in titles like Immortal X-Men and, especially with a little over a minute commercial explaining life on Krakoa, which can be seen below:

What is Krakoa? 🌺 Learn more about the best place to be a mutant before you start reading the #XMen comics of the Krakoan age. pic.twitter.com/H0LwhxlF4D — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 25, 2022

A few years ago it looked like the Krakoa phase would be just another fleeting moment in mutant history. Almost 3 years after its beginning, maybe Marvel is wanting to show that we are really witnessing something unique in the chronology of one of the most important teams in its entire portfolio. Who knows what the future holds for Xavier’s pupils?