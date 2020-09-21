Home Technology Tech news Xbox and Bethesda united! Microsoft buys ZeniMax Media in billion dollar...
Xbox and Bethesda united! Microsoft buys ZeniMax Media in billion dollar business

By kenyan

Microsoft recently announced that it purchased ZeniMax Media, owner of Bethesda Studio, responsible for large multiplatform titles, such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Quake, Starfield etc, where the acquisition reached the billion dollar value of US $ 7.5 billion (~ R $ 40 billion).

Even announcing the purchase, Microsoft will only conclude the acquisition agreement in the second half of 2021, on the date referred to the company’s fiscal year. In all, the investment brings more than 2,300 employees to the US technology giant to be responsible for the company’s creative process.

On social networks, the official XboxBR profile shared a welcome tweet for Bethesda, showing that this may be the base studio in which Microsoft will focus on developing and improving games over the next few years, as several titles must be taken off the ground for the new generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Still in relation to the new consoles, Microsoft made it clear that it is focused on exploring new franchises and giving even more options for content to players, focusing on further capitalizing to expand the way the company’s customers will receive new titles, stopping being just games to become even more immersive experiences.

“Like us, Bethesda passionately believes in building a wide range of creative experiences, exploring new game franchises and telling stories in bold ways. Of course, all of their excellent work will continue and grow and we look forward to training them. them with Microsoft resources and support to expand your creative visions to more players in new ways for you.

All of our work and the foundation of our relationship with you begins with a commitment to providing a variety of incredible games to discover and play on Xbox. In the past few weeks, we’ve been excited to share more details about important elements of a plan that we’ve been building on for years. A plan that is the fulfillment of a promise, for you, Xbox player, to offer state-of-the-art gaming experiences with maximum performance, immersion and compatibility, and the freedom to play successful games with your friends, anytime and anywhere. Today is a milestone in our journey together and I am incredibly energized with what this step means for the Xbox.

Join me to welcome all of our Bethesda friends to the Xbox Team, “says the official Microsoft note.

It is worth remembering that, despite the acquisition, this does not mean that the future games to be launched by Bethesda will be exclusive to Xbox console consoles, but a clear advantage is that Game Pass subscribers will have access to all games from subsidiary studios

