Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives 4 months of Spotify Premium for free

The Xbox Game Pass is already an advantage in itself, but Microsoft does not seem satisfied and wants to continue advancing its service of subscription games in addition to games. After offering short trial periods of the Premium version of Spotify, this time the company weighed a little more by hand and started offering a four-month tasting.

This promotion is valid for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who have never been users of the Spotify Premium plan. In addition, this tasting will only continue to work if your Game Pass subscription remains active.

With Spotify Premium, the user is free of advertisements, can download all songs and podcasts to listen offline and enjoy songs and products in maximum quality.

MVP worthy advantage

Another of the advantages offered by Microsoft to its Ultimate Game Pass subscribers is a valuable package for MyTeam, NBA 2K21 game mode.

You can advance with two free packs, play with 5,000 MyTEAM points or take advantage of the game logo with the Amethyst Series 2 card from athlete Damian Lillard, owner of the Portland Trail Blazers.

How to claim the advantages?

To claim these benefits, visit the Advantages gallery on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.