Xbox Game Streaming will bring EA PC and console games to Android mobile

Previously called Microsoft xCloud – or Project xCloud -, Xbox Game Streaming will enable Android-powered mobile phone users to access Electronic Arts games later this year.

According to Microsoft, the partnership with EA will also bring the publisher’s titles to Game Streaming. In this way, it will be possible to enjoy the company’s games by running in the cloud directly on the smartphone.

“Some of the best games from EA Play will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional cost.”

Microsoft

Xbox Game Streaming is only available in Preview version, directly on the Google Play Store. Access can be done through the link located on the card below the text.

What are your expectations for Microsoft’s initiative in partnership with EA? Share your opinion with us!

