Xbox | Microsoft Announces April Games With Gold Free Games

Microsoft released a list of Games with Gold games for April. The highlights of the current consoles are Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship. In addition, there are two others that can be played on the Xbox Series X | S for backwards compatibility: Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising.

Games With Gold is a service from Microsoft that offers a catalog at no additional cost to anyone who signs up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live. Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, a Games Farm title and originally released in 2017, is a Viking-themed action role-playing game.

Already Truck Racing Championship, as the name suggests, is a truck racing game. The highlight, for those who like the genre, is the European Truck Racing Championship with official vehicles of the competition, in addition to 14 real circuits.

Now, on to the Xbox 360 titles. The first is Dark Void a Capcom classic, in which the player controls a soldier with a propulsion backpack. Here, you have to guide the character on flights across the map, eliminating enemies.

On the other hand, Hard Corps: Uprising is a KONAMI title in a genre known as bullet hell, in which it is necessary to shoot everything that appears in the best style Against.

The four games are available for download on different dates:

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard: April 1 to 30;

Truck Racing Championship: April 16 and May 15;

Dark Void: April 1st to 15th;

Hard Corps: Uprising – April 16-30.

Xbox Live Gold offers access to online resources for players on the console and costs R $ 34.99 per month. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have access to these games for a monthly price of R $ 44.99.