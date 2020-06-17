Home Technology news Xbox Series S can be marketed for half the price to be...
Xbox Series S can be marketed for half the price to be charged for Series X

By kenyan

Microsoft is getting closer and closer to making the console available on the gamer market Xbox Series X. However, the company can use the same strategy as the current generation and also be preparing a more compact and cheaper version, which is being termed in the rumors as Series S.

Although there are no official details regarding the pricing strategy to be applied by the brand, strong speculation suggests that the console focused on being cost-effective will cost exactly half the value that the most robust, making Sony even more concerned about the price to be applied in the PlayStation 5, which was released on the last day 11.

The information was shared by the user Eastmen, New York in the Beyond3D forum, where he made it clear that the focus of the American company, as expected, is to overcome the Japanese, applying “aggressive” values to ensure that it will meet the needs of different layers of the target audience.

This source eventually became reliable because it was one of the first to share rumors about the development of microsoft’s new console, as well as for always offering attractive options to ensure that the audience will benefit from the video game competition at an average of acceptable price for what they will deliver.

“Last I heard it’s half the price of the XSX and last I heard that MS was prepared for a $400 XSX. I’m not sure what the final price will be. I think if Sony is $500/$600 MS can try to get in at $200/$400/$500, but we’ll see,” he said on the Xbox Series line.

If the redmond giant decides to practice this action, obviously the numbers only with sales of consoles will not be enough to close the account always in blue, making it necessary to apply good price strategies in games and bets on exclusives to offer differentials.

In addition, the subscription plans made available via Game Pass will be part of this attempt by the company to remain profitable in conjunction with the execution of attractive prices for the public, unifying the useful to the pleasant.

“MS will compensate for the losses it suffers, achieving a greater cut in game sales and more subscriptions. The price also depends on what Sony does. MS doesn’t have to be so radical in pricing if Sony itself raises prices,” he added.

Also according to the leaker, the Xbox Series S is expected to be presented at an event to be held by Microsoft in July. However, to the surprise of the public, the console should make its debut along with the “big brother” Series X, making a single release for both products, just as Sony did when announcing the normal PS5 and the digital games.

