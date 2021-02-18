Xbox Series X and S get “trick” to run Xbox One games at 60 fps

Microsoft announced this Wednesday morning (17) a tool called FPS Boost, capable of making games backwards compatible and that run on Xbox Series S and X to display their content at 60 frames per second natively and basically without the need for new ones. codes or updates.

A major problem for a new console during the months that pass, is the small amount of games available for the platform. Both the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S and X have backwards compatibility to bring games from the past generation to the current. Even with new and much more powerful hardware, this does not mean that these games have significant improvements – the vast majority just run.

Gradually the developers start to update the games, making the games understand that they are on more powerful hardware and can now work at least with a higher frame rate per second, even when the screen resolution is higher. Microsoft decided to give a hand to this work and presented a tool that does more or less that in games backwards compatible with the new Xbox Series S and X – focusing on the releases of the last generation, of Xbox One.

The tool is called FPS Boost and Microsoft’s promise lies in its ease of implementation, not requiring a major update of the game’s code to make the title better use the most powerful hardware it runs on at that time.

As simple as it may seem, the performance gain is not automatic for the entire list of Xbox One games that can run on new consoles. At this first moment Microsoft announced five games compatible with the new technology, already running at 60 and up to 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series S and X:

Far Cry 4;

New Super Lucky’s Tale;

Sniper Elite 4;

UFC 4;

Watch Dogs 2.

“We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular with fans, but to highlight in a number of ways how FPS Boost can improve your experience,” says Microsoft in the release statement. “For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale can now run at 120 frames per second and UFC 4 delivers framerate improvements specific to the Xbox Series S, now at 60 fps, ”he adds.

According to the channel Digital Foundry, FPS Boost makes old games work with the Direct3D API more quickly inside the console, while the game “thinks it’s actually running at 30 fps”. As the components are more powerful, both the Xbox Series X and S can move the information faster and thus the player receives the information at twice the frame rate – up to four times faster, if it runs at 120 fps.

Compatible games earn seal on Xbox Series S and X

To make life easier for players looking for titles that are already ready to run at a higher frame rate per second, Microsoft added a new stamp for the game with FPS Boost, along with another to indicate the presence of automatic HDR, in the information of the game.

The company also promised to take the new tool for games present within the Xbox Game Pass subscription, but there is still no date set for the novelty to reach the games.

With information: Microsoft and Ars Technica.