Xbox Series X and Series S will be compatible with Xbox One UWP-based apps and games

Now, another big news has just been announced, and follows what was seen in the previous generation. Microsoft has confirmed that games and applications that have been developed using the Universal Windows Platform, the UWP, will be fully compatible with the new consoles. However, the benefited programs will not receive any extra improvement, maintaining the same quality seen on Xbox One X.

According to the company, the measure was adopted to make life easier for developers, and to provide a smooth transition experience between the two generations. The upside is that these backward compatible apps and games will already be available for new platforms since launch.

