Xbox story told in a four-hour documentary

Xbox’s 20th anniversary is celebrated in style with a four-hour documentary that was unveiled this week by Microsoft. Divided into six parts, the production tells the entire story of the platform, from its early years and the beginning of the dispute in the video game console market, going through the hardware problems and, of course, the successes and the focus on services that is the great manufacturer’s brand these days.

Halo, formerly developed by Bungie and now in the hands of 343 Industries, is one of the highlights, not only as a great Xbox exclusive, but also as a game that helped to evolve the first-person shooter market. Power On: The Story of Xbox it also covers other points that changed the company’s history, such as the launch of the Game Pass, the commitment to release exclusive games also on the PC and others.

The controversies aren’t forgotten either, highlighted by a rare occasion when Microsoft speaks directly about the problem of red lights of death that has haunted Xbox 360 gamers. forza horizon it is also mentioned in the opposite sense, as a watershed for the brand, while hardware and software aspects, as well as the development of the games for the platforms, are covered in depth.

Between behind-the-scenes stories and the initial resistance from Microsoft and its founder, Bill Gates, on hardware manufacturing, the Xbox story also follows a transformation of the company itself, as well as an attempt to abandon the “caxias” aspect that the company has always had. owned. Over the course of the six chapters, we found that at least one of these initiatives was successful.

Power On: The Story of Xbox is available for free and in full on the official Xbox YouTube channel. The documentary has subtitles in Portuguese that can be activated directly by the platform.