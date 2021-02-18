Xbox Wireless Headset: Microsoft unveils a headset tailored for its new consoles

Equipped with a microphone and able to quickly switch from one device to another, the new headset from Microsoft is intended for owners of an Xbox Series S or Series X. At 99.99 euros, it is also a good choice. for those looking for a versatile headset … hoping that the audio quality is there.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X did not yet have an official headset, Microsoft is correcting this injustice. The company has just announced the Xbox Wireless Headset, a headset compatible with both Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless technology. Able to switch in one click from your console to your smartphone, this headset will be marketed at the rather competitive price of 99.99 euros on March 16.

3D audio and a rotary wheel

Like Microsoft’s other headset, the Surface Headphones, the Xbox Wireless Headset has a rotating wheel. If you turn it on, the volume of your console will therefore adjust. A good idea to quickly lower the volume during a scene that is a little too violent.

The headset is also equipped with a 3D audio system that reminds us of the one praised by Sony with its PlayStation 5. We nevertheless expect an experience a little less upscale than at the Japanese, Microsoft not frankly putting in before the audio capabilities of its new consoles.

In the settings of your Xbox, it will be possible to customize many elements of your Xbox Wireless Headset. The product is really designed as the go-to companion for owners of one of the latest generation Microsoft consoles.

According to Microsoft, the official Xbox headset can last 15 hours on a single charge (30 minutes of charge allows you to recover 4 hours of battery life). To achieve this good performance, the company has in particular bypassed active noise reduction. On the other hand, the removable microphone cancels outside noise.