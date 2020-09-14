xCloud! Microsoft will launch Xbox Game Streaming with more than 150 games this tera

Home Technology Tech news xCloud! Microsoft will launch Xbox Game Streaming with more than 150...
xCloud! Microsoft will launch Xbox Game Streaming with more than 150 games

On Tuesday (15), Microsoft will finally launch its game streaming service for phones with Android operating system. Formerly called “Project xCloud”, it will now be called “Xbox Game Streaming”.

As previously announced, the platform will reach a total of 22 countries – Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, South Korea, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, United States, Finland, France, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland. In addition, it will feature more than 150 games.

Xbox Game Streaming will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost. The package also includes Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass, Game Pass PC and – more recently – EA Play. All for the monthly price of R $ 44.99, with the first month costing R $ 1.

Microsoft is still working to improve the touch control service experience – to dispense with the connection of an external joystick. The first title to be released with the feature will be Minecraft Dungeons.

It is worth remembering that the service was also to be available to iPhones and iPads, but an Apple block – which extended to Microsoft – prevented game streaming services on iOS or iPadOS.

So, what are your expectations for the Xbox Game Streaming debut? Tell us!

xCloud: Microsoft already has a date to launch streaming games on Android

After releasing a touch control scheme for Gears 5, Microsoft finally has a date to launch its game streaming service, Project xCloud, to users of the Android platform: September 15.

The initiative will be part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and will allow you to enjoy more than 100 games on smartphones and tablets. At first, it will be limited to the Google operating system, while iPhone and iPad gamers will need to wait a little longer.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft even tested xCloud on iOS, but the company even revealed that the experiments were very restricted due to the policies of Apple’s App Store.

“It is our ambition to scale cloud games through the Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing else to share at this point in relation to iOS.”

Microsoft spokesperson

The Redmond giant did not specify what are the “Apple” policies that prevent it from launching the platform on the iPhones system. However, it is worth remembering that Google Stadia was also not available for Apple devices, while Valve’s Steam Link took almost a year for the Cupertino company to approve.

Availability

Project xCloud will be launched in a total of 22 countries. They are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, South Korea, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, United States, Finland, France, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland.

The free preview will end on September 11, until it is updated to the definitive edition four days later. Among the total ratio of 100 titles available, some of the compatible games are as follows:

  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Crackdown 3
  • Destiny 2
  • F1 2019
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Quantum Break
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Ryse: Son of Rome
  • Sea of ​​Thieves: Anniversary Edition
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • tell me why
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

So, what are your expectations for Microsoft’s game streaming service? Comment with us!

