Xfce for Linux improves task manager and Thunar in new version

With 25 years of existence, the Xfce is a graphical desktop environment quite popular with users of Linux (and other Unix-based systems) for their lightness and ease of use. At the end of 2020, Xfce 4.16 was released and brought several advances to its interface. But news keeps coming: the Xfce 4.16.3, announced in February, improves the file manager Thunar, for example.

When Xfce 4.16 was released, the main novelty of the version revolved around the full adoption of GTK3, a specific development environment for interfaces and, of course, more advanced than the previous version, GTK2.

On occasion, the Thunar file manager was also updated. The tool was given the option of allowing the user to pause an operation to copy or move files and started to allow transfers with queues, for example.

With Xfce 4.16.3, adjustments to Thunar continued. The manager can now display all existing storage volumes by default, correct flaws and update translations for several languages ​​(including Portuguese).

Xfce’s Task Manager also got bug fixes and now has a color pattern that works with both light and dark themes.

The Xfce taskbar (Xfce Panel) has also been updated to add more modern documentation and more recent translations, as well as to support new layouts: Xfce 4.16 (default), Cupertino (referring to macOS) and Redmond 7 (refers to Windows).

Other new features include plugin updates and Mousepad, the standard desktop text editor.

These are small changes if we look only at Xfce 4.16.3. However, they shed light on the ongoing efforts that have allowed a project like this to exist for so long and thereby maintain relevance.

More details on the official Xfce website.

With information: 9to5Linux.