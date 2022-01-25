Xiaomi 12 Pro may have new version with improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi is working on a new version of its latest high-performance cell phone announced a few days ago, the Mi 12 Pro. The model will bring an update to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s chipset that, despite being powerful, will have a manufacturer changed to guarantee best performance.

The clue comes from the leaker Digital Chat Station, which reveals that the “L2S” model is in development with the new processor codenamed “SM8475”.

While the mi 12 was codenamed “L3”, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was known as “L2”. Thanks to the new letter identified by the project’s codename, we can expect the final version to be released as Xiaomi 12S Pro.

TSMC may produce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to improve performance

The device must maintain the design and most of the specifications — or even all — of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, with the only change being the processor.

Unlike the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 manufactured by Samsung in its own 4nm process, the new version will be developed by TSMC (the same one that produces Apple chips) also with 4nm lithography, but in a more efficient manufacturing process.

The updated version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to arrive with performance improvements and more stable performance, especially correcting the high heating that causes high consumption in certain tasks. Your announcement should happen by the end of the second quarter.