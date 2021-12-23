Xiaomi 12 Pro to support variable refresh rate

With its release closer and closer, the Mi 12 Pro has had a few more details reinforced through posts on the @xiaomiui profile. According to the images that appear to be advertising pieces, the device should support a variable refresh rate, as well as other new features on the display.

Xiaomi 12 Pro’s dynamic refresh rate works like this: pic.twitter.com/5VMJGRNkva — xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 23, 2021

Because of this, the device may be able to reach a maximum of 120 Hz to deliver more smoothness in games and fluid navigation through MIUI menus, but it will also reduce to just 10 Hz when the displayed contents are static — this change should happen from completely automatically, with the objective of optimizing the cell phone’s battery life.

Xiaomi 12 Pro – 1Hz to 120Hz LTPO Screen pic.twitter.com/oBk5F3XS4E — xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 23, 2021

Furthermore, the same Twitter profile pointed out that a person responsible for the DisplayMate A+ certification — obtained by the mi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro — commented that “the devices have the best screen in the smartphone market, with perfect calibration accuracy”. These features can only be confirmed after the launch of cell phones, but it is possible that the devices will come with 2K resolution model Samsung E5 screens, which can be considered a good sign due to the South Korean company’s experience with components of the type. The display will also be able to feature micro-lens and micro-prism technology, in addition to second-generation LTPO.

A period from the authorities DisplayMate A + Certification comments: “Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro has the world’s top smart phone screen, textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and display capabilities, impressive profound, can be very close to perfect.” pic.twitter.com/dR6cciI6XV — xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 23, 2021

Xiaomi 12 Pro – 2K Samsung E5 display – Xiaomi self developed variable refresh rate technology (10hz to 120hz) – Second gen LTPO technology – Micro-lens micro-prism technology pic.twitter.com/0wwx8kXghl — xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 23, 2021

Xiaomi 12 had several enhanced details

The base model of the line had several specifications reinforced through an alleged advertising piece revealed on the Weibo social network. According to the image, the device should come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, in addition to versions with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of available internal storage.

The device’s screen may be 6.28 inches, with Full HD resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ — the choice for a lower resolution on the cheaper model in the series would have been made to optimize the duration of drums. The camera suite is expected to be led by a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization, and the device will also have a 13MP ultrawide camera with 123º aperture and telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 12 will still have a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for fast charging of 67W via wire or 30W on a wireless base. Other connectivity options on the device include NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

The three main line devices will be presented on December 28, according to information already provided by the brand itself. The first units should be delivered in the first weeks of next year.