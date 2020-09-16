Home Technology Tech news Xiaomi and Realme confirm use of Snapragon 875 5 nm in their...
Technology

Xiaomi and Realme confirm use of Snapragon 875 5 nm in their devices

By kenyan

As we know, yesterday was a very important day for Apple. That’s because, in addition to presenting the new iPads, the Cupertino giant also highlighted its most powerful processor: the iPad Air’s A14 Bionic.

The chipset’s main highlight is its production in the 5 nm process and this really caught the attention of the competition. Therefore, executives from Xiaomi and Realme used their social networks to comment on the future launch of the Snapdragon 875.

Redmi’s general manager, Lu Weibeing, was the first to use Weibo to ask if the public is prepared for a 5 nm chipset. As much as he doesn’t mention which devices will feature the new Snapdragon 875, we already know that the Mi 11 and Redmi K40 will be awarded the new processor.

Realme executive Xu Qi Chase went further and posted an image that confirms that the new Snapdragon 875 will be present in the X and V families.

These series will be equipped with a new high-end processor at 5 nm.

For now, Qualcomm has yet to confirm when the Snapdragon 875 will be ready to hit the market. Anyway, mass production of the chipset is already happening in Samsung’s factories.

Looking forward to the most powerful processor in the Android world? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.

