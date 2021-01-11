Xiaomi Black Shark 4 for gamers will have battery recharge in 15 minutes

O Xiaomi Black Shark 4 it will be powerful even when it comes to restoring your strength. According to a teaser of the future gamer cell phone published on the Chinese social network Weibo this Sunday (10), the smartphone is tipped to bring 4,500 mAh battery with the promise of going from zero to one hundred percent in just 15 minutes plugged in.

Fast recharge would be possible by supporting 120 watt chargers. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, it is expected that the mobile phone will hit stores with a 4,500 mAh battery that delivers the same power, 120 watts.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 will have battery recharge in 15 minutes

The Black Shark 4, however, tends to be even faster than the Mi 10 line phone, which has a capacity of 4,500 mAh. Instead of the 23 minutes promised in August, the next Chinese cell phone is expected to restore all power in just 15 minutes.

Although the component receives a greater power of replacement, the new generation will have a smaller battery compared to the previous one, the Black Shark 3, which has 4,720 mAh. The Pro variant, in turn, features a 5,000 mAh component.

So far, there is no forecast date and price for the launch of the Xiaomi Black Shark 4. The expectation is that the phone will bring advanced technical data and a screen with a high update rate, in addition to resources to increase the gaming experience.

With information: Android Authority and GSMArena