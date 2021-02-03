Xiaomi blocks installation of Google Play Store on mobile phones in China

Cell phone owners of Xiaomi in China will no longer be able to install Google Play Store without root. The manufacturer started to prevent the enabling of Google Mobile Services (GMS) on smartphones with the update to the Chinese version of MIUI 12.5. The global editions of the company’s smartphones remain with the available package.

Xiaomi limits installation of Google Play Store in China

The confirmation of the block came from a post on the Xiaomi forum. On the topic, a representative of the brand stated that the Chinese version of MIUI will no longer support the installation of Google Mobile Services (GMS) “for compliance reasons”.

The manufacturer did not say which smartphones will be affected by the new policy that restricts the activation of the package that brings the Play Store, Gmail and the like. Even so, owners of the Redmi K30 Ultra and Redmi 10X 5G claim that cell phones no longer allow the package to be installed.

Reports also say that the January security patch update also removes GMS from Chinese phones automatically.

It is worth remembering that the change in the rules affects only the Chinese versions of the brand’s mobile phones, which no longer brought the package by default. In this case, to have access to the Google app store, Maps and other services, the user needed to install these apps manually.

The global version, on the other hand, brings Google Mobile Services from the factory with Play Store to install other apps and will remain that way. The differences between the two editions are also marked by support for carrier bands, charger, languages, pre-installed apps and more.

With information: Notebook Check