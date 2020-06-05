Home Technology news Xiaomi confirms release date and Chipset Core i7 in Indian notebook
Xiaomi confirms release date and Chipset Core i7 in Indian notebook

By kenyan

Xiaomi is the current market leader in smartphones and Smart TVs in India. The company managed to outperform other Chinese competitors by presenting products with good specifications and low price to the local standard.

However, after two years of using this strategy, the Chinese giant decided it was time to upgrade its brand. Therefore, the company now launches more expensive and even top-of-the-line products in the country.

This was made clear with the arrival of the Mi 10 family, and now Xiaomi wants to launch its first notebook developed for the Indian market. Commenting on the subject, Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of the brand, revealed that the Mi Notebook has tenth generation Core i7 processor. See in the teaser below:

Another important detail is that the launch of the device is scheduled for June 11, i.e. next Thursday. In case you haven’t noticed, this is the same date where the company will introduce the new Mi Band 5 to the world.

The smart wristband should be the first to reach the global market with NFC, and it should also present a number of improvements. Therefore, everything indicates that the event next Thursday will be more comprehensive than expected.

For now, Xiaomi does not confirm, but sources also indicate that the line Redmi 9 can be presented at the same time. The devices have already received all the necessary certifications and even had real images released.

Looking forward to next Thursday’s event? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.

