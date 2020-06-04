Xiaomi invests in the OLED display market by buying shares from Chinese manufacturer

Following the example of other Chinese giants, Xiaomi has sought to create a chain of reliable suppliers to avoid possible problems. For this reason, the company took advantage of the current situation of uncertainty to invest about 134 million yuan in an OLED display factory.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Chinese giant bought about 15.5 million shares of the company “Dalian Zhiyun Automation Company”. Specializing in producing LCD, OLED screens and investing heavily in Mini LED, 5.63% of the manufacturer now belongs to Xiaomi.

The OLED manufacturer is the largest Chinese company to provide panel technologies. Zhiyun works closely with manufacturers such as BOE, Huaxing, Tianma and Visionox. All are competitors of Samsung in the OLED segment. In addition, some of these companies are responsible for manufacturing LCDs for intermediate phones.

Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Zhiyun may not be well known to consumers, but it was one of the companies that helped China break the monopoly of Japanese and Korean manufacturers in the smartphone market.

Interestingly, Zhiyun has invested heavily in foldable OLED panels and everything indicates that the agreement with Xiaomi could take the company’s technologies to the company’s smartphones. For now, the manufacturers have not officially commented on the matter.

Anyway, Xiaomi has been following in Huawei’s footsteps. This is because companies have chosen to strengthen local manufacturers when it comes to display. An example of this are the Mi Note 10 and Mi 10, which have Visionox OLED displays.