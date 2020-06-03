Home Technology news Xiaomi lana new sofa with heating, beautiful design and price buddy
Technologynews

Xiaomi lana new sofa with heating, beautiful design and price buddy

By kenyan

It seems that Xiaomi has increasingly focused on products aimed at the smart home market. This is because the Chinese giant expanded the launch of products within this segment and recently made an important change by “killing” the Mijia brand.

This time, the Chinese giant took advantage of early June to announce a new electric sofa in China. Known as Xiaomi Qifeng, the new furniture brings elegant design that resembles our Western sofas, something very unusual in the Chinese market.

Coated with fabric that imitates synthetic leather, the new Qifeng promises a lot of comfort to the user. This because it has its own heating and allows temperature adjustment between 130 and 160 degrees. In other words, furniture is a good choice for those who live in cold places, such as northern China.

According to Xiaomi, the temperature of this sofa can be controlled through the smartphone or in manual adjustments. In addition, in order to ensure a good experience and comfort, the sofa also brings leg support.

It can be easily adjusted by the user, offering up to three positioning options. Sold in black, white and gray, the new Qifeng can only be found on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform in three options.

Its starting price is 1,599 yuan, around R $ 1,169 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes. For now, there is no forecast for sales of the furniture outside the Chinese market.

What did you think of the new Xiaomi sofa? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Previous articleGoogle removes Indian social network that copied TikTok from the Play Store

RELATED ARTICLES

news

Google removes Indian social network that copied TikTok from the Play Store

kenyan -
After removing a service that identifies and deletes Chinese Indian smartphone apps, Google was forced to act again. That's because the search giant now...
Read more
news

iOS 14: Safari can receive integrated translator and better support for Apple Pencil

kenyan -
Apple is just days away from presenting another version of the system to the public, the iOS 14, giving the public access to several...
Read more
news

Huawei hid relations with Iran to violate U.S. sanctions, documents indicate

kenyan -
As relations between China and the United States deteriorate amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), Washington achieved a new victory: a Canadian...
Read more
15,701FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

5 killed in grisly accident at Naromoru, Nyeri-Nanyuki road

News Edwin Ginni -
Five people died on the spot on Tuesday evening after a private car collided with a truck at Naromoru along the Nyeri-Nanyuki road. The accident...
Read more

Anybody aligned to DP should be on their toes, their time is coming – Soy MP Kositany speaks on Aden Duale’s position in Jubilee...

News Alfred Kiura -
Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany has spoken on the changes that will be made in the next Jubilee Party meeting where those who...
Read more

DCI boss arrested for purpotedly raping a woman in jail

News Laiza Maketso -
A senior police officer faces rape charges after he was reported of assaulting an inmate at Mutunduri, Embu County, sexually. Jervasio Njeru, Embu North Directorate...
Read more

George Floyd murder: Protesters defy curfew rules as Trump faces criticism

World News Edwin Ginni -
Protestors in the United States defied curfew rules as leaders continued to stem anger on President Trump’s use of force to disperse peaceful demonstrators. Confrontations...
Read more

Charles Owino interview with NTV angers Kenyans

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have come out to express their displeasure at NTV for the interview with police Spokesman Charles Owino. In an underwhelming interview with NTV, the...
Read more

Uhuru announces he’ll choose a successor that supports hs agenda

News Laiza Maketso -
On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta told Jubilee legislatures he'll choose a successor who values and supports his legacy. In a statement, many would say a...
Read more

Nigerian reggae icon Majek Fashek dies aged 57

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Nigerian reggae legend Majek Fashek, popular for hit songs such as So Long Too Long and Send Down the Rain, has died at the...
Read more

Lack of adequate testing material causes a setback in the fight against covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
With the situation worsening daily, lack of adequate testing material has cased a hitch n the fight against the covid-19 virus. Officials from the government...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke