Xiaomi lana new sofa with heating, beautiful design and price buddy

It seems that Xiaomi has increasingly focused on products aimed at the smart home market. This is because the Chinese giant expanded the launch of products within this segment and recently made an important change by “killing” the Mijia brand.

This time, the Chinese giant took advantage of early June to announce a new electric sofa in China. Known as Xiaomi Qifeng, the new furniture brings elegant design that resembles our Western sofas, something very unusual in the Chinese market.

Coated with fabric that imitates synthetic leather, the new Qifeng promises a lot of comfort to the user. This because it has its own heating and allows temperature adjustment between 130 and 160 degrees. In other words, furniture is a good choice for those who live in cold places, such as northern China.

According to Xiaomi, the temperature of this sofa can be controlled through the smartphone or in manual adjustments. In addition, in order to ensure a good experience and comfort, the sofa also brings leg support.

It can be easily adjusted by the user, offering up to three positioning options. Sold in black, white and gray, the new Qifeng can only be found on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform in three options.

Its starting price is 1,599 yuan, around R $ 1,169 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes. For now, there is no forecast for sales of the furniture outside the Chinese market.

