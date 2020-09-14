Home Technology Tech news Xiaomi lana portable sterilizer box with cutlery kit for travel
TechnologyTech news

Xiaomi lana portable sterilizer box with cutlery kit for travel

By kenyan

Xiaomi’s list of “different” releases recently won two more pieces. As we saw today, September 14, the Chinese company launched, through its subsidiary WalkingPad, a compact treadmill for exercising at home. Although it is not so “peculiar”, the same cannot be said of the next product on the list: a portable sterilizer box with cutlery kit for travel.

Named Moonyee Portable, the box has triple UVC ultraviolet sterilization, which allows for a hygiene rate and 99.99%, according to the company. Its advantage is that, due to its portable design, it can be easily carried in the bag to be taken to restaurants or cafeterias.

Moonyee Portable is made of materials suitable for contact with food, to allow the cleaning of products. Another point is that, as said, it already comes with a “kit” of cutlery that can be loaded and cleaned inside. This set basically comprises a spoon and a pair of chopsticks – the famous “chopsticks” used by Orientals. Both utensils are manufactured in stainless steel 304

As a selling point, it is also noteworthy that, in addition to being a good item for health, Moonyee helps protect the environment, as it can reduce the use of disposable cutlery, for example.

To start sterilizing the objects, just press the button on the box for two seconds and then repeat the procedure to finish cleaning. After five minutes it is turned off automatically.

The kit is already available on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform, Youpin, with an initial price of ¥ 89 (or R $ 68.87). So far there are no details about its launch in markets outside of China.

Related news

Tech news

WhatsApp should release voice and video calls on the web client soon

kenyan -
The voice and video calling feature on WhatsApp Web seems to be finally close to being made available. According to the WABetaInfo...
Read more
Tech news

Criticism | Matrix Revolutions ends the trilogy between ups and downs

kenyan -
There was a lot of expectation for the release of the last part of the trilogy Matrix and many people left the cinema...
Read more
Tech news

So Paulo Biolgico Institute Museum announces online exhibition Planeta Inseto

kenyan -
The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the most varied sectors of the economy, which still suffer to recover while waiting for the development of...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,534FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

Huawei to reduce production and shrink by 2021 after U.S. sanctions

Tech news kenyan -
Despite constant United States sanctions, Huawei remains alive in the smartphone market and recently surpassed Samsung on the global stage. As impressive as...
Read more

Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; ...

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example,...
Read more

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 should only happen in 2022, says WHO

Tech news kenyan -
In the COVID-19 pandemic, the world - which includes governments, public authorities and researchers - looks forward to an effective and safe vaccine...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke