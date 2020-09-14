Xiaomi lana portable sterilizer box with cutlery kit for travel

Xiaomi’s list of “different” releases recently won two more pieces. As we saw today, September 14, the Chinese company launched, through its subsidiary WalkingPad, a compact treadmill for exercising at home. Although it is not so “peculiar”, the same cannot be said of the next product on the list: a portable sterilizer box with cutlery kit for travel.

Named Moonyee Portable, the box has triple UVC ultraviolet sterilization, which allows for a hygiene rate and 99.99%, according to the company. Its advantage is that, due to its portable design, it can be easily carried in the bag to be taken to restaurants or cafeterias.

Moonyee Portable is made of materials suitable for contact with food, to allow the cleaning of products. Another point is that, as said, it already comes with a “kit” of cutlery that can be loaded and cleaned inside. This set basically comprises a spoon and a pair of chopsticks – the famous “chopsticks” used by Orientals. Both utensils are manufactured in stainless steel 304

As a selling point, it is also noteworthy that, in addition to being a good item for health, Moonyee helps protect the environment, as it can reduce the use of disposable cutlery, for example.

To start sterilizing the objects, just press the button on the box for two seconds and then repeat the procedure to finish cleaning. After five minutes it is turned off automatically.

The kit is already available on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform, Youpin, with an initial price of ¥ 89 (or R $ 68.87). So far there are no details about its launch in markets outside of China.