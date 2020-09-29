Home Technology Tech news Xiaomi lana speakers, tennis Athleisure, Mi Smart lamps and more in India
TechnologyTech news

Xiaomi lana speakers, tennis Athleisure, Mi Smart lamps and more in India

By kenyan

Xiaomi decided to start the week by updating its entire portfolio of smart devices, delivering to India a series of novelties focused on the line of products to be adapted for daily use to provide more connectivity and ease, showing the brand’s focus on IoT (Internet of Things) ). Among the products are: speakers, sneakers, lamp and automatic soap dispenser.

Mi Smart Speaker

The Mi speaker has a design visually similar to that implemented in the 3rd generation Amazon Echo device, however the coating is metallic, with 10531 holes for the propagation of sound, which supports the 63.5 mm sound driver, allowing even more quality in the sound experience.

In terms of power, the processor implemented was the Hi-Fi TAS5805M, the result of a partnership between Xiaomi and Texas Instruments that aims to allow the sound to be propagated in 360 °. In addition, the device can deliver up to 12W, in addition to DTS adjustment.

Because it is compatible with Google Assistant, Mi Speaker can be used to carry out the activation command and use of various smart devices. The speaker is currently being marketed on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and some retail stores in India for 3,999 INR (~ R $ 307).

Mi Athleisure Shoes

For those who are sports focused on health and like to perform a differentiated tracking of activities, the Mi Athleisure sneakers are being made available by Xiaomi, with a refined design and even more modern than the other models sold by the brand.

As it has a fine mesh, the ventilation inside the shoe flows in a pleasant way, making sweating on the feet not a problem at the end of the exercises. At the top, the band has three color options: blue, gray and black. The Mi Athleisure Shoes is being sold for 1,499 INR (~ R $ 115).

Mi Smart LED Bulb

On the lighting side, the Mi Smart LED Bulb intelligent lamps arrive renewed, with the emission of 810 lumens for white light and a total consumption of 7.5 W of energy. As it has compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, it is possible to program several routines to activate the product at different times, or this process can be performed by the Mi Home application. The lamp is being sold for 499 INR (~ R $ 38).

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

For hygiene, Xiaomi has updated the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, which is an automatic soap sink, something that helps a lot of people who are always performing manual cleaning to avoid contamination by Covid-19.

Unlike the other devices, it does not depend on the internet to work, since it has an infrared sensor that detects the user’s movement to carry out the soap release directly in the hands, being very interesting for bathrooms and kitchens. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is being sold for 999 INR (~ R $ 76).

Related news

Tech news

COVID: São Paulo will mass test students and teachers from the municipal network

kenyan -
In the fight against COVID-19 and in planning for the physical reopening of schools, the city of São Paulo will be a pioneer...
Read more
Tech news

Nokia should re-evaluate Android 11 timeline after Pixel bug reports

kenyan -
Known for its speed when it comes to Android updates, HMD Global published yesterday (28) the Android 11 distribution schedule for Nokia phones. ...
Read more
Tech news

Google Maps tests new navigation mode similar to Android Auto

kenyan -
Google Maps has started testing a new dedicated car interface that is similar to the one present in the Android Auto app. ...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

Black Widow is delayed again and changes the entire Marvel calendar...

Tech news kenyan -
The postponements of major releases in theaters in the year have been recurring this season. After all, the pandemic scenario of the...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more

Prepare your pocket: PS4 Spider-Man will not have free remake for...

Tech news kenyan -
Check out the note released by Sony: "Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke