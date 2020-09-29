Xiaomi lana speakers, tennis Athleisure, Mi Smart lamps and more in India

Xiaomi decided to start the week by updating its entire portfolio of smart devices, delivering to India a series of novelties focused on the line of products to be adapted for daily use to provide more connectivity and ease, showing the brand’s focus on IoT (Internet of Things) ). Among the products are: speakers, sneakers, lamp and automatic soap dispenser.

Mi Smart Speaker

The Mi speaker has a design visually similar to that implemented in the 3rd generation Amazon Echo device, however the coating is metallic, with 10531 holes for the propagation of sound, which supports the 63.5 mm sound driver, allowing even more quality in the sound experience.

In terms of power, the processor implemented was the Hi-Fi TAS5805M, the result of a partnership between Xiaomi and Texas Instruments that aims to allow the sound to be propagated in 360 °. In addition, the device can deliver up to 12W, in addition to DTS adjustment.

Because it is compatible with Google Assistant, Mi Speaker can be used to carry out the activation command and use of various smart devices. The speaker is currently being marketed on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and some retail stores in India for 3,999 INR (~ R $ 307).

Mi Athleisure Shoes

For those who are sports focused on health and like to perform a differentiated tracking of activities, the Mi Athleisure sneakers are being made available by Xiaomi, with a refined design and even more modern than the other models sold by the brand.

As it has a fine mesh, the ventilation inside the shoe flows in a pleasant way, making sweating on the feet not a problem at the end of the exercises. At the top, the band has three color options: blue, gray and black. The Mi Athleisure Shoes is being sold for 1,499 INR (~ R $ 115).

Mi Smart LED Bulb

On the lighting side, the Mi Smart LED Bulb intelligent lamps arrive renewed, with the emission of 810 lumens for white light and a total consumption of 7.5 W of energy. As it has compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, it is possible to program several routines to activate the product at different times, or this process can be performed by the Mi Home application. The lamp is being sold for 499 INR (~ R $ 38).

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

For hygiene, Xiaomi has updated the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, which is an automatic soap sink, something that helps a lot of people who are always performing manual cleaning to avoid contamination by Covid-19.

Unlike the other devices, it does not depend on the internet to work, since it has an infrared sensor that detects the user’s movement to carry out the soap release directly in the hands, being very interesting for bathrooms and kitchens. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is being sold for 999 INR (~ R $ 76).